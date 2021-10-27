Analysts Set Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Price Target at $81.15

Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.15.

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Citigroup by 91.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH lifted its stake in Citigroup by 2.6% in the third quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 830.3% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 3.2% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 13.7% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE C traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.31. 25,471,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,538,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.19 and a 200-day moving average of $71.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.