Analysts Set Expectations for ESS Tech Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GWH)

ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ESS Tech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond forecasts that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ESS Tech’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.45) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Separately, Loop Capital started coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of GWH stock opened at $17.00 on Monday. ESS Tech has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $28.92.

ESS Tech Company Profile

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc

