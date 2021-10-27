Analysts Set Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) Target Price at C$19.73

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.73.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bankshares lowered Inter Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “tender” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

Shares of TSE IPL traded up C$0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$19.36. The company had a trading volume of 536,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,432. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.43. Inter Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$11.23 and a 12 month high of C$21.01. The stock has a market cap of C$8.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.02.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$702.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inter Pipeline will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.