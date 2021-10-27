Analysts Set MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) PT at C$74.29

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$74.29.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of MTY Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$74.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

MTY opened at C$61.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$67.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$61.79. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of C$37.09 and a 1-year high of C$72.10. The company has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.65%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.