Analysts Set Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Price Target at $15.88

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.88.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PTVE. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Pactiv Evergreen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 5.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,865,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,392,000 after acquiring an additional 313,997 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,437,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,804,000 after purchasing an additional 119,501 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP increased its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 29.8% in the first quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 3,375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,373,000 after purchasing an additional 775,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 46.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,356,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,116,000 after buying an additional 1,060,023 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,854,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,017,000 after buying an additional 48,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTVE traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.06. 53,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,244. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.13. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 20.61. Pactiv Evergreen has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Pactiv Evergreen had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.