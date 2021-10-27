Analysts Set Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Target Price at GBX 583.13

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 602.14 ($7.87).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Synthomer to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Synthomer alerts:

LON SYNT traded down GBX 9 ($0.12) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 474 ($6.19). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,006. Synthomer has a 52 week low of GBX 367 ($4.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 570.50 ($7.45). The company has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 9.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 514.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 513.34.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.70 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Synthomer’s previous dividend of $8.60. Synthomer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

About Synthomer

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.