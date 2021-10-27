Analysts Set The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) PT at $37.00

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANDE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on The Andersons in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded The Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $103,127.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,971.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in The Andersons by 2,101.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in The Andersons by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in The Andersons by 3,994.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,747,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,801 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in The Andersons by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in The Andersons in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANDE traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.06. The stock had a trading volume of 128,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,173. The Andersons has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $34.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.68.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.70. The Andersons had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Andersons will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 777.78%.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

