Analysts Set The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Target Price at $2,150.00

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,150.00.

WEGRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

WEGRY traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $12.19. 7,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,745. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 2.09. The Weir Group has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

