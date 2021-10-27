Analysts Set Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) PT at $18.60

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WNC shares. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NYSE WNC traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.16. 210,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,371. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average is $15.90. Wabash National has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $449.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.00 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 6.13%. On average, analysts predict that Wabash National will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 213.33%.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $29,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $58,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 1,664.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 501.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

