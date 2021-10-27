Analyzing Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) and Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY)

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) and Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Zalando has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kerry Group has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Zalando and Kerry Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zalando 3.67% 16.15% 5.32% Kerry Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zalando and Kerry Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zalando $9.12 billion 2.70 $258.27 million $0.50 93.98 Kerry Group $7.94 billion 3.05 $632.95 million $3.95 34.66

Kerry Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zalando. Kerry Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zalando, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Zalando and Kerry Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zalando 2 3 8 1 2.57 Kerry Group 0 0 7 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Zalando shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Kerry Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zalando beats Kerry Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management. The All Other Segments consists of various emerging businesses. The company was founded by Robert Gentz and David Schneider on February 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries. The Consumer Foods segment manufactures and supplies added value branded and consumer branded chilled food products to the Irish, UK and selected international markets. The company products include frozen meals, hot and cold pies, processed meats, and dairy spreads. It distributes under the following brands: LowLow, Cheestrings, Dairygold, Charleville, Denny, Richmond, Wall’s, and Mattesons. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Tralee, Ireland.

