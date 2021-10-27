AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Wedbush

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ANAB has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AnaptysBio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AnaptysBio presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.25. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The firm has a market cap of $849.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.51 and a beta of 0.05.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $30.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.58 million. On average, research analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 11.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,130,000 after acquiring an additional 69,160 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 183.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 97,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 63,124 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 4.9% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 436,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,409,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 2.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 4.8% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

