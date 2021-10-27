AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) PT Raised to $32.00 at Wedbush

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) had its target price raised by analysts at Wedbush from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.29% from the stock’s current price.

ANAB has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.14.

Shares of ANAB stock opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.87 million, a P/E ratio of -88.51 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.25. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $35.85.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $30.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.58 million. On average, research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the second quarter valued at $61,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

