Andra AP fonden Grows Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 43,200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in V.F. were worth $7,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VFC. BTIG Research cut their price objective on V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays increased their target price on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.71.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $72.27 on Wednesday. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.62%.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

