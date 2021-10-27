Andra AP fonden Has $6.82 Million Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Andra AP fonden lowered its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $6,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 58.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 20.7% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 62.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,272,876.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $197.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.69. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.01 and a 12-month high of $209.98. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.23%.

SUI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.43.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

