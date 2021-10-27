Andra AP fonden Increases Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Andra AP fonden increased its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in State Street were worth $6,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,776,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,352,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $275,856,000 after acquiring an additional 493,576 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,642,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $135,128,000 after buying an additional 363,464 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $522,418,000 after buying an additional 1,575,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 425,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000,000 after buying an additional 79,896 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $98.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $100.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.22.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STT. UBS Group raised their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.79.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $400,375.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.