Andra AP fonden Lowers Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Andra AP fonden lowered its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,400 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $7,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,348,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth $20,017,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,149,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,914,000 after buying an additional 175,964 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4,948.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,735,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,291,000 after buying an additional 5,622,234 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

HWM stock opened at $29.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.57 and a twelve month high of $36.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.70.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HWM. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $136,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.