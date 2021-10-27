Andra AP fonden Sells 98,100 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Andra AP fonden decreased its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,100 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $7,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,240,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,700,000 after purchasing an additional 252,926 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 21.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth $1,520,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 149.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 46,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 325,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INVH stock opened at $40.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.87 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The firm has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.97, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $491.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.59 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

INVH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.88.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

