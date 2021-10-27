Angion Biomedica’s (ANGN) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $38.00. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 72.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Angion Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Shares of ANGN opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.26. Angion Biomedica has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.94 million and a PE ratio of -1.60.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Angion Biomedica will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Angion Biomedica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,670,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Angion Biomedica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Angion Biomedica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Angion Biomedica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,244,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Angion Biomedica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

About Angion Biomedica

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

