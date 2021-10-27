Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 107,721 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,619,869 shares.The stock last traded at $56.98 and had previously closed at $56.91.
Several equities analysts recently commented on BUD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.55 and its 200-day moving average is $66.79. The stock has a market cap of $113.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 20,601 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,430 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile (NYSE:BUD)
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.
