Antara Capital LP Makes New Investment in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU)

Antara Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $4,162,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $17,394,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $2,008,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $5,050,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $465,000.

Get Catalyst Partners Acquisition alerts:

Shares of CPARU stock remained flat at $$9.90 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,217. Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.89.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPARU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Partners Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Partners Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.