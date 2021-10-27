Antara Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC)

Antara Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cohn Robbins during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in Cohn Robbins by 5.8% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 36,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Cohn Robbins during the first quarter worth $472,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cohn Robbins during the first quarter worth $492,000. Institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRHC remained flat at $$9.90 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,832. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $11.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

