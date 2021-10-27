Antara Capital LP Purchases New Position in CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM)

Antara Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 69,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPM. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of CHP Merger in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Twin Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CHP Merger in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in CHP Merger during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CHP Merger during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CHP Merger during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHPM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.03. 105,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,232. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98. CHP Merger Corp. has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.78.

CHP Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States.

