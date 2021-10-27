Antara Capital LP Takes Position in Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL)

Antara Capital LP acquired a new position in Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 850,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,498,000. Holicity makes up approximately 0.6% of Antara Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Antara Capital LP owned approximately 2.27% of Holicity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Holicity in the first quarter valued at about $26,179,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Holicity during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,492,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Holicity in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,461,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Holicity in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,263,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Holicity in the second quarter worth $7,410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.06% of the company’s stock.

HOL traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,424,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,541. Holicity Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $22.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.23.

Holicity Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

