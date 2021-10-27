Antara Capital LP Takes Position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC)

Antara Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMGC. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,688,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 925.8% during the 2nd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,158 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $9,441,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,685,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $7,350,000.

Get RMG Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.77. 620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,364. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $10.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC).

Receive News & Ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.