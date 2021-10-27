Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.59% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. It focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico. Anterix Inc., formerly known as pdvWireless Inc., is based in Woodland Park, New Jersey. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEX traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.94. 22,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,351. Anterix has a 12-month low of $27.26 and a 12-month high of $64.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.07.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative return on equity of 23.61% and a negative net margin of 6,051.24%. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. On average, analysts expect that Anterix will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Anterix news, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz sold 11,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $647,895.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,138,425.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 2,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $129,109.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $156,779 and sold 69,135 shares valued at $3,916,185. 4.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Anterix during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Anterix by 290.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Anterix during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Anterix by 74,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Anterix during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

About Anterix

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

