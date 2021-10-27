Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $25.850-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $25.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Anthem from $468.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anthem presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $448.00.

Get Anthem alerts:

NYSE:ANTM opened at $436.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $376.41 and its 200 day moving average is $381.38. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $269.01 and a fifty-two week high of $438.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Anthem will post 25.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Anthem stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Anthem worth $598,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.