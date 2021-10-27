APIX Price Tops $0.0637 on Major Exchanges (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 27th. One APIX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0637 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, APIX has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. APIX has a total market capitalization of $7.84 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00050512 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.51 or 0.00208612 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004944 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.62 or 0.00099006 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About APIX

APIX is a coin. It was first traded on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 123,074,561 coins. APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

Buying and Selling APIX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

