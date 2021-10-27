Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-5.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.36. The company issued revenue guidance of +8-10% yr/yr to $3.49-3.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.55 billion.Applied Industrial Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.000-$5.400 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $101.54 on Wednesday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1-year low of $58.61 and a 1-year high of $107.07. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.94.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,943 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $17,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

