Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,322 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 36.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after buying an additional 1,458,640 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $401,644,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 26.1% in the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 53.3% in the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,341,176 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $618,184,000 after purchasing an additional 39,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $132.00 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.87 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

In related news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock worth $6,928,710 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna cut shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. New Street Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.62.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

