Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK) by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,387 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Aptus Defined Risk ETF worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Aptus Defined Risk ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Aptus Defined Risk ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,349,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 82,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 401,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,874,000 after acquiring an additional 38,613 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DRSK opened at $29.43 on Wednesday. Aptus Defined Risk ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.48.

