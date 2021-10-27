Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect Arbor Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $58.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.27 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 89.91% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Arbor Realty Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ABR opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $20.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.96. The company has a current ratio of 25.13, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th.

ABR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,494,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 635,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.05% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $26,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 42.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

