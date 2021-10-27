Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $65.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $69.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

ADM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.42.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,817,002.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

