Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.56. 92,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,137. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.81. Ares Capital has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 94.25%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.47.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ares Capital stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. 29.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.