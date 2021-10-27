Ares Protocol (ARES) One Day Volume Hits $674,226.00

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. Over the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Ares Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.73 million and approximately $674,226.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00069233 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00070886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00096083 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,874.49 or 1.00349669 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,935.95 or 0.06708699 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Ares Protocol Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,166,140 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

