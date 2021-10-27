Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AWI opened at $101.67 on Wednesday. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $113.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

In other news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $1,249,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

