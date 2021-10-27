Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 33.86%.

Shares of NASDAQ AROW traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Arrow Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.79. The company has a market cap of $566.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.