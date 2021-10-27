Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) issued its earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 175.52%. The firm had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis.

APAM stock traded down $3.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.74. 1,190,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,727. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.12%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,442 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $9,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 69.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

