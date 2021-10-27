Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.00 EPS

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.08 earnings per share. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:ABG traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.83. The stock had a trading volume of 434 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,839. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $99.65 and a 1-year high of $230.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.60.

ABG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.25.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

