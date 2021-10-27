Ascendant Capital Management LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Ascendant Capital Management LLC lessened its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Ascendant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 50.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.28.

AGNC stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.43. 134,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,555,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $18.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.63 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a oct 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

