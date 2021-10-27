ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ASLN traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $1.67. 1,263,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,542. The company has a quick ratio of 18.31, a current ratio of 18.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.87. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $6.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) by 425.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.61% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASLN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. It focuses on atopic dermatitis, other immunology indications and autoimmune disease. Its pipeline includes varlitinib, ASLAN003, ASLAN004, and AhR Antagonist.

