ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.55 EPS

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.55, Fidelity Earnings reports. ASM International had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 23.93%.

ASMIY traded up $22.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $438.08. 959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 53.95 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $392.63 and its 200 day moving average is $347.86. ASM International has a 12 month low of $137.90 and a 12 month high of $448.38.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded ASM International to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.68.

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

