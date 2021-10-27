Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Given New $53.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) had its price target increased by equities researchers at B. Riley from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.15% from the company’s current price.

ASPN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

ASPN stock opened at $46.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.37 and a beta of 1.50. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $51.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.79.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 30.20% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $31.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.35 million. Equities research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,569,651.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,587,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter worth approximately $11,328,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter worth approximately $13,739,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 406.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 442,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,247,000 after purchasing an additional 355,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter worth approximately $6,784,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.