Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $53.00. The stock had previously closed at $44.44, but opened at $45.87. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Aspen Aerogels shares last traded at $46.05, with a volume of 326 shares traded.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ASPN. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

In other news, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $1,569,651.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter worth about $5,717,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter worth about $2,584,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.35 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 30.20% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. Analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

