Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 431,180 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,487 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.12% of D.R. Horton worth $38,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 71.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 686,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,044,000 after acquiring an additional 284,944 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 90.5% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 57,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after buying an additional 27,136 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 16.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,099,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,709,000 after buying an additional 291,936 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth approximately $129,486,000. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth approximately $464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI opened at $88.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.31. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.32 and a 12-month high of $106.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHI. Raymond James upgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.06.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

