Assetmark Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,432,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,139,808 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $42,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPAB. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 43.8% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.7% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPAB opened at $29.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.97. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $29.48 and a 12-month high of $30.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.