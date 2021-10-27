Assetmark Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 880,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,799,000. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 15,813 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 191,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 113,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 27,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 428,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,671,000 after purchasing an additional 25,245 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $83.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.00. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $83.80.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

