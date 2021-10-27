Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Director John F. Bergstrom Acquires 50,000 Shares

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Director John F. Bergstrom acquired 50,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ASB stock traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $22.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,466,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,947. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Associated Banc by 30.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Associated Banc by 464.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

