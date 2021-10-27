Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Short Interest Down 84.9% in October

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 84.9% from the September 30th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ARGGY traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.05. 3,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,644. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.87. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $31.48.

ARGGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aston Martin Lagonda Global has an average rating of “Hold”.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc engages in designing, engineering and manufacturing luxury cars. Its current line-up comprises three core models of the new generation of products: one grand tourer (“”GT””) (DB11), one sports car (Vantage), and one super GT (DBS Superleggera). The company also produces one four-door, four-seat sports coupe (Rapide S), Aston Martin Vulcan and Vanquish Zagato models.

