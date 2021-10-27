ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Trading Down 4.5%

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) shares were down 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.73 and last traded at $2.73. Approximately 3,492 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,409,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

Several research analysts have commented on ATIP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup downgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark downgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATI Physical Therapy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.88.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $164.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.62 million. Equities analysts predict that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile (NYSE:ATIP)

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

