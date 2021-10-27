Auckland International Airport (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Shares Up 5.2%

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.89 and last traded at $28.89. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.47.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.09.

Auckland International Airport Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AUKNY)

Auckland International Airport Ltd. engages in the provision of airport facilities and supporting infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautical, Retail and Property. The Aeronautical segment includes services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers and cargo and provides utility services that support the airport.

